Are you prepared? A guide to be ready when severe weather strikes

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The First Alert Storm Team is tracking the risk for severe weather on Wednesday. We are officially entering our spring severe weather season and with hurricane season approaching as well, preparing as much as possible now will help relieve some stress during an actual event.

The first step is making sure you have multiple ways to get warnings. A cell phone will work, but also have a backup such as a weather radio.

Next, have a plan for what you will do if a warning is issued. During a tornado situation, you want to get to a safe place in an interior room on the lowest floor with as many walls between you and the outside as possible. If you live in a mobile home, it is best to locate a sturdy structure that you can get to if at all possible. If you cannot find one, perhaps making plans to stay with friends and family would be the best.

Next you need the correct supplies.

“Making sure you have things to protect you in the moment, and things to help you after the storm as well, especially if you have significant damage,” said Jason Beaman with the National Weather Service in Mobile.

Some items to have in your emergency kit include a first aid kit, whistle, flashlight, extra batteries, cash and credit card, weather radio, extra cell phone charger, a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food, extra clothes and shoes, a helmet, medicines and anything else you and your family might need.

“Sirens are a great tool and a great awareness if you are outdoors. They serve a purpose,” said Beaman. “But that purpose is not to alert you indoors.”

This preparation is not just applicable for severe weather – but can also be carried into hurricane season.