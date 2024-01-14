MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A blast of colder air moving in tonight will allow some light rain to change over to light freezing rain or freezing drizzle tonight into Tuesday morning. Even colder air moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

THE SETUP

A large-scale trough in the upper atmosphere will continue to dig south out of the Central U.S. bringing unseasonably cold air to the Eastern U.S. this week. A relatively weak weather system will round this trough and bring rain showers and wintry mix to the Southeast U.S. Monday into Tuesday. WINTER STORM ALERTS have been posted for parts of Central and Northern Alabama and Mississippi where snow is expected to fall, along with areas of sleet.



GULF COAST MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY

Light precipitation is expected to being around 9-10 PM Monday evening and continue through 9 AM Tuesday morning. Colder air near the surface with some warmer air sitting above will create a setup for light freezing rain or freezing drizzle mainly along and west of I-65. Temperatures for communities east of I-65 will likely stay above freezing keeping any precipitation in the form of light, cold rain. Even colder air moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but the good news is, wintry precipitation will not be an issue after Tuesday morning.

Overall ice accumulations will be light totaling less than a tenth of an inch. The overall impacts from this event will be minor with a light glazing possible over bridges and overpasses creating slick spots. Although power outages of unlikely, they cannot be entirely ruled out.

MONDAY NIGHT ALERTS

Winter Weather Advisory – For areas mainly west of I-65 from 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT ALERTS

Hard Freeze Warning – From 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday for temps of 12°F to 20°F

Wind Chill Advisory – From 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday for wind chill values of zero to 5°F

WHAT TO DO