Mobile, Ala (WKRG) – Severe storms rolled through the News 5 area in two waves November 29 and 30. A warm front brought tornado warnings Tuesday afternoon before a line of severe storms trekked through our area early Wednesday morning spawning several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service in Mobile did survey damage in Greene and Washington counties and found that a tornado was on the ground in those counties for 19.2 miles early Wednesday morning. At it’s peak the tornado was given an EF-3 rating, but it was not at EF-3 intensity the entire time it was on the ground.

Let’s break down the timeline. The tornado began around 2:27 am near Highway 57 in Greene County, MS where tree damage was observed. The tornado then moved into Washington County, AL towards Highway 45. This is where damage to Fruitdale High School and surrounding homes was observed. The tornado was estimated to be at EF-1 strength in this area. The tornado then strengthened as it approached Baxter McIllwain Road. Extensive tree damage was observed in this area and is where the tornado reached its peak EF-3 intensity. It then moved towards Tibbie where EF-2 damage to trees and roofs was surveyed. The tornado then weakened heading towards Howardtown Road before dissipating near Clarke Place Road around 2:55 am.

For the full survey, head to https://www.weather.gov/mob/2022_November29_Tornadoes.