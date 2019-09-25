Near-record heat for the back half of the work week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - High pressure is in firm control of the Gulf Coast weather pattern, keeping our region mostly dry and exceptionally hot.

Temperatures will slowly cool through the evening under a few clouds. Skies will go mostly clear through the night with light breezes. Overnight lows will range from the lower 70s inland to the upper 70s closer to the coast.

Records will likely fall Wednesday as temperatures surge quickly. Widespread upper 90s and low triple digits will be possible with the exception of communities near the coast. A sea breeze will help keep temperatures a few degrees cooler. One again, the rain chance is slim at 10% or less.

Some chance will come Thursday as we tap into a little bit of extra moisture. Rain chances will rise to 40% with some extra clouds around. Temperatures won't be as hot topping off in the lower 90s. We will get back to a mostly dry pattern for Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies.