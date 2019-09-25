Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Our warm streak continues with high temperature records in jeopardy of fall for the second half of the work week.
We will keep a few clouds in forecast through the evening with a very slim rain chance. Temperatures will quickly fall to near 80 by sunset. The region will wake up to temperatures in the lower 70s Thursday morning. Inland locations may fall into the upper 60s.
Expect another red-hot day on Thursday. Temperatures will likely soar into the middle 90s for many Gulf Coast communities. In fact, highs will close in on record territory. Communities near the coast may get some relief as a sea breeze develops. Highs will top off in the lower 90s there. High pressure looks to keep rain chances at a bare minimum, right around 10% or less.
The weather pattern looks to remain stagnant for the rest of the week and weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure remains dominant. Expect mild mornings, hot afternoons, and limited rain chances. This pattern is likely to stick around through the first few days of October.
Near-record heat for the back half of the work week
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Our warm streak continues with high temperature records in jeopardy of fall for the second half of the work week.