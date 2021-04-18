How much rain fell April 14 through April 18?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We know that it has been a while since we have seen the sun here along the Gulf Coast. April 14 through April 18 brought many rounds of showers and thunderstorms that posed flooding threats. But how much rain actually fell?

The National Weather Service sent out the preliminary rainfall totals for these dates. The highest amounts were concentrated near the coast. Places like Foley received 7.19 inches in that time period. Gulf Shores clocked in at 6.86 inches, while Dauphin Island received 7.98 inches and Theodore recorded 7.10 inches. Our Northwest Florida counties got anywhere between one and six inches of rain, again, concentrated at the coast. Areas further north saw less rain.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, of the last 17 days, eight of them have recorded measurable rain. NWS also adds that at the end of March, our area was in a six-inch annual rainfall deficit in Mobile and a four-inch deficit in Pensacola. After all of the rain that we had in the first half of April, we are now out of that deficit and are back to around average yearly rainfall totals.

For the full preliminary rainfall report, click here.