Historic hail in Baldwin County Saturday morning

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Many saw very large hail in south Baldwin County early Saturday morning. There were several reports of golf ball, baseball, and softball-sized hail, but the estimated 4-inch hail that was recorded was historic for our area.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, this was the second time 4-inch hail was recorded in our area since 1950. The other 4-inch hail report was from Andalusia, AL in July of 2018. This report was also the largest hailstone recorded in Baldwin County. The record was 2-inches from Foley back in July of 2017.