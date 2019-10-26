Weather Aware again today, another stormy day ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Yesterday was a dangerous and destructive day for a lot of folks that were in the path of severe storms and tornadoes. While today’s severe risk looks to be lower than yesterday, there is still a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5), primarily this morning and during the early afternoon.

We are monitoring this situation closely and will alert you if anything becomes severe. Only a flash flood watch is out at this time for Clarke, Washington, and Mobile counties AL as well as Greene, George and Jackson counties in MS. This will be in effect until this 1 pm.

While Post-Tropical Cyclone Olga will pass to the west of our area, tropical moisture will add to our rain chance, much like yesterday. Sometime early this afternoon, the cold front will pass our area and we will start to clear out. Ahead of this, we could see another line of strong or severe thunderstorms that we will monitor closely. This will be late morning and into the early afternoon. Please continue to stay on top of the weather today.