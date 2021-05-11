NHC hosts public webinars to help with hurricane season preparation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This week is officially National Hurricane Preparedness Week which means hurricane season is right around the corner. Now is the time to prepare. But where to start?

Typically, during Hurricane Preparedness Week, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) partners with the Hurricane Hunters and the National Weather Service for their Hurricane Awareness Tour where students and their families can meet them and ask questions. However, with the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Awareness Tour went virtual. NHC adapted and offered this tour as a live webinar called Hurricanes at Home in 2020 and is hosting it again this year. This series is geared towards third through eighth graders and their families.

“We will talk a little bit about what is a meteorologist, a little bit about hurricane science, what are the hazards that we should be concerned about if a hurricane is threatening, how we forecast and track hurricanes, and then they will hear from those on-board flight meteorologists on how they fly right into the hurricane,” says Daniel Brown, Senior Hurricane Specialist/Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NHC.

In addition to Hurricanes at Home, NHC is hosting another webinar series geared more towards adults and covers new information from NHC while also reviewing the past seasons for lessons learned.

“Upcoming next week we have a webinar on some of the storm surveys that were completed measuring storm surge heights after Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. Then we follow up with a webinar on marine weather safety which is actually during National Safe Boating Week. Then also some webinars from the Weather Prediction Center and the National Water Center talking about the rainfall forecasting and messaging that goes on when there is tropical storms and hurricanes making landfall,” Brown adds.

To access or register for these webinars head to https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/ and you will find the links in the news headlines at the top of the webpage.