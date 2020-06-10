Mobile County EMA launches new app just in time for hurricane season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Emergency Management Agency launched a new app that is a one stop shop for useful information needed during any type of storm.

Mike Evans, Deputy Director at Mobile County EMA says that having all of this information in one place has been helpful, especially during hurricane season. He explains, “We want people to have a place they can go to find out what evacuation routes are available, are there going to be any shelters. If so, where, when will they open, how do you get to them.”

The app was used this past weekend during Tropical Storm Cristobal to notify people of Theodore High School being opened as a shelter. Mike Evans explains that if you had the app, you would have gotten notified that the shelter was being opened, what time it was opening, and directions on how to get there. You would then click on that notification to get all of the information.

You can also report storm damage, see evacuation routes, and get tips on how to prepare all on this one app. You can download it for free on Apple and Android devices.

