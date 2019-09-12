Invest 95L has a high chance of developing into a tropical system

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather over the southern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.

This cluster of thunderstorms has the chance of organizing and becoming a tropical depression by the end of the week. The NHC warns that additional development will be possible after the system crosses the Florida peninsula and into the Eastern Gulf by early next week.

Moisture will begin to increase along the Gulf Coast late Saturday through Monday. This will lead to an enhanced rain chance. Exactly how much rain we see will depend on the strength of this disturbance after it enters the Gulf and its eventual track. Local rain chances will climb to 50% Sunday and early next week.