Eta tracks east, rip current risk stays high at local beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Even though it looks like Eta will track east of our area, we will continue to see a high risk for rip currents at the beaches with red flags flying.

Most beachgoers stayed out of the water today but many were just relieved that Eta is not expected to make landfall in our area. Terry Johnson was enjoying the view today in Gulf Shores and said, “We have had our share of hurricanes this year here at the beach. We have had a good bit of damage, but it’s kind of a sigh of relief that it’s not coming our way this time.”

Anita Cooper is visiting from out of town and says, “Probably means I am not going to go in the water today, but it was a lovely day to walk along the beach. So that’s as far as I’m going. It did rise unexpectedly a few times, so I’m not going to take any chances.”

While the surf is expected to stay rough for a couple of days, officials are hoping the risk goes down by the weekend. Melvin Shepherd, the Battalion Chief of the Gulf Shores Fire Department and is over beach rescue explains, that if you do get caught in a rip current, do not panic or try to swim against the current. Wait until you are not being pulled out anymore and turn and swim left or right.

Just remember that the weather does not have to be rough to have a high risk for rip currents. Always check the flags!

