2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to be record-breaking

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is no secret that the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season as a whole has been active. But has it been record-breaking? So far this season, we have had a record of eight landfalling systems along the Gulf Coast. Eleven systems, six of which were hurricanes, have made landfall in the United States.

Typically in the month of October, we see two named storms for with one becoming a hurricane. A major hurricane normally forms in October once every three years. Jason Beaman, with the National Weather Service Mobile, says, “We shattered all of that. We had five storms develop in October. Three of those became hurricanes and two of those became major hurricanes.”

2020 is also tied with 2005 for the most named storms on record. That record is 28 total named storms. 2020 is also the first year that a Greek named hurricane made landfall in the U.S.

The 2020 hurricane season has also surpassed the National Hurricane Center’s definition of an “extremely active season.” Beaman explains, “The Accumulated Cyclone Energy Index, ACE for short, basically takes a look at how strong the storms were and how long they were in existence so to speak…..and right now we are about 57% above a normal hurricane season.”

This is the eleventh season since 1966 to be classified as extremely active and has had 100 plus named storm days.

We have also had nine storms rapidly intensify so far including Eta which made landfall in Central America on Tuesday as a category 4 hurricane. Eta is the strongest Greek named storm on record.

While hurricane season technically ends November 30, storms can still form outside of the official season. It is just less likely.

