The chilly, sunny trend continues!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another day with no rain and sunny skies Gulf Coast! We are going to hover in the upper 40s throughout the early morning hours then heat up to the low 60s by lunch hour. The high for today is 63 with sunny skies.

We are going to cool down into the mid 40s for the low tonight and then heat up to the upper 60s for tomorrow. The average temperature is around the mid 70s for daytime highs. The temperatures are going to slowly rise back up to the average towards the middle of the week.

Cloud coverage and rain chances are going to slowly creep up heading towards the latter part of this week ahead of the next cold front. Next weekend we are going to see another cool down and clear conditions.