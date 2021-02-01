Severe Weather Preparedness Week: NWS Mobile hosts free and virtual Storm Spotter class

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week as we get closer to our spring severe weather season. The National Weather Service is hosting a Skywarn Storm Spotter class Tuesday evening that will help you be prepared.

Jason Beaman, NWS Mobile explains, “The storm spotter classes that we hold are a great way of first to learn about the National Weather Service, learn about severe weather, severe weather safety….and ways that you can help the National Weather Service in times of severe weather by sending us ground-truth reports which are instrumental in helping our warnings be the best they can be.”

While these classes are not storm chasing classes, they do teach you what to look for and how to send reports to help the National Weather Service safely. For example, the class breaks down how to access wind damage (trees down, power lines down, house and business damage), hail damage and how to accurately measure and report the size of the hail, how to report rainfall and flooding, and finally how to tell the different between a tornado and maybe another cloud feature that could be a tornado look-alike.

Beaman adds, “So this class gives you a lot of safety information too and you can learn the resources to stay safe during severe weather, what to do….and that kind of ties into this week of severe weather awareness….It’s all about safety and protecting life and property. That is the sole mission of the National Weather Service.”

To register for this free and virtual class, head to https://www.weather.gov/mob/spotter_training?fbclid=IwAR1O9fEAZqdIfARMMos1TppoH3YZ3OaaEkT-w0VdQLKScP1dxPX6TlyS-rM