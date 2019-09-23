Quiet night ahead with a warm first few days of autumn

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - A weak front has cleared the region allowing a drier and much more comfortable air mass to settle into the Gulf Coast. Skies will stay mostly clear as we head through the evening and overnight period. Temperatures will fall through the 70s.

The weekend is shaping up quite nice. The mornings will be excellent with temperatures in the upper 60s under sunshine. Slow and gentle warming is expected with temperatures topping off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Thankfully, the humidity will stay in a nice and comfortable range.

A weak front will approach the region Tuesday. The chances of it pushing through the area are slim, but there may be a slight increase in moisture. This will allow for a slightly higher rain chance of 20% starting Tuesday. Temperatures will likely warm a few degrees with highs in the lower 90s for everyone.

We continue to monitor Hurricane Jerry in the Atlantic along with several other tropical waves. At this time, none of these systems poses a threat to the Gulf Coast or U.S.