Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures ran above average on the first day of fall and it looks like that pattern is here to stay.
A few clouds will dot the skies through Monday evening and into the overnight period. Winds will stay light after sunset with temperatures falling through the 80s and into the 70s. Most of the region will start out in the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise Tuesday.
A weak front will slide into the region from the north Tuesday. This will lead to some slightly higher moisture values. The rain chances will climb a bit to around 20%. The rain chance may be a touch higher in our northern counties. Temperatures will run warm again in the lower and middle 90s.
The outlook is looking warm for late September. Highs will run in the lower and middle 90s with morning lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances will hover around 10-20 percent
The tropics remain active with three named systems: Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo. At this time none of these tropical systems poses any threat to the Gulf Coast or U.S.
Quiet night ahead with a warm first few days of autumn
