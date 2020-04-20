NWS Mobile confirms at least two EF-1 tornadoes from Sunday’s storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, crews are still surveying storm damage.

At this time, preliminarily they have confirmed at least two EF-1 tornadoes from Sunday evening’s storms. According to NWS, one occurred in West Mobile while the other occurred in Baldwin County.

The official statement with more details is set to come out later tonight when surveys are complete.

Stayed tuned!

