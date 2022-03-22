MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY as severe weather is possible this afternoon through tonight. The News 5 area could experience flash flooding, tornados, and severe thunderstorms.

With possible severe weather, it is important to be on top of the weather lingo when determining when you should take action and protect yourself and your family.

If you are under a flash flood warning move to higher ground, a warning indicates flooding is happening and roads and some structures may flood. A watch means flooding is possible. Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth created the following images to help you understand the difference between a warning and a watch.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or indicated by radar. If you are under a tornado warning take action and move to an interior room, protect your head from any flying debris, and stay away from windows. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to happen. During a watch, keep up with the forecast, have a plan, and know where your safest shelter for a tornado is.

Finally, know the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and a warning. Under a severe thunderstorm warning take action, since the storm is currently occurring or could happen at any moment. Shelter in a sturdy building, keep updated with the forecast, and remain inside until the storm passes. While under a watch the conditions for a storm are favorable, with 1″ hail or winds up to 58 mph or higher possible. Keep an eye on the skies and know where the safest place to take shelter is.

Knowing the difference between a watch and a warning can not only save your life and your family but can also give you peace of mind understanding the steps you need to take to take action.