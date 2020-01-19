International Space Station Viewing TONIGHT!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – While most of us started out cloudy this morning, that cold front has cleared our area and has taken the clouds with it!

With clear skies tonight, it is a great time to see the International Space Station! It will be visible at 6:20 PM for three minutes so don’t be late! You can see it in the southwest sky to start out and it will move to the northeast sky before it disappears. Max height will be around 71° above the horizon.

The good news is you will not need your umbrella, but you will need your coat! It will be chilly around that time with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40’s! Bundle up, and let us know if you see it!