Muggy tonight, more heat tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend!

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s. The showers and thunderstorms have cleared out since sunset around 8:00 pm.

Tomorrow is a repeat of today with highs in the mid to upper 90s with rain coverage at 30%. Another heat advisory is possible tomorrow. This means that either temperatures will reach 103° to 104° or that heat indices will be between 108° and 112°. With this heat comes a couple of impacts such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion as well as the possibility of a heat stroke if precautionary measures are not taken. Please drink plenty of water, stay inside if possible, bring the pets in, look before you lock, and if you have to be outside, take breaks inside or in the shade. We will keep you updated on another possible heat advisory for tomorrow if one is issued.

Next week, we will continue this summer-like pattern with highs in the mid 90s with slightly more showers and thunderstorms at 40% to 50%.

TROPICS UPDATE:

Long range model forecasts are showing an area of tropical low pressure developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico late next week into next weekend. Models are showing a trough of low pressure coming from the west into the northern Gulf of Mexico by mid week and a possible low pressure forming there due to the warm Gulf waters late in the week. There is a low chance of this developing (0% in 2 days, 20% in 5 days), but we will continue to keep you updated. For all of the details check out this article: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/tropics-update/