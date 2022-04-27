Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today marks the anniversary of the April 27, 2011, deadly tornado outbreak that occurred across the Southeast.

Luckily, the News 5 area was generally spared from the worst of the weather, but other communities across the region were not so fortunate.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, during the entire 3-day event (April 26-28) across the Southeast, there were 319 fatalities, over 2,800 injuries, and 343 tornadoes total. This date marks the deadliest tornado day since March 18, 1925.

On April 27, 2011, alone, there were 207 tornadoes with four of them being rated EF-5.

For more information click on the link.