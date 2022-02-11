WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras season is in full swing across the Gulf Coast. WKRG News 5 is streaming live parades and celebrations in Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola.
Mardi Gras parades in Mobile start on Feb. 11 and run through March 1, Fat Tuesday. The parades are popular events across the Gulf Coast, attracting locals and tourists alike.