January
Special counsel opens investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces a special counsel will investigate whether President Joe Biden broke the law by holding onto classified documents from the Obama Administration.
February
President Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv
President Joe Biden makes a surprise visit to Kyiv to show U.S. support ahead of the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.
March
NY grand jury indicts former President Donald Trump
A New York grand jury votes to indict Former President Donald Trump on charges involving hush money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
April
Former President Donald Trump arraigned, pleads not guilty
Former President Donald Trump becomes the first president, current or former, to face criminal charges and is arraigned in a New York courtroom.
President Biden launches reelection campaign
President Joe Biden makes it official and announces a 2024 reelection bid. Biden formally made the announcement in a three-minute video where he asked Americans to give him another four years to finish what he started.
May
King Charles III crowned in coronation ceremony
King Charles III is crowned in a coronation service attended by world leaders and dignitaries at Westminster Abbey in London.
June
Search for missing Titanic-bound submersible
The U.S. leads a massive search and rescue mission to find a missing submersible with five people on board. The group went missing on a trip to document wreckage of the Titanic in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean.
Supreme Court ends affirmative action in college admissions
In a controversial ruling, the Supreme Court decided to end affirmative action in college admissions. This means colleges and universities will no longer be able to consider the race of applicants.
July
Secret Service investigates cocaine found at White House
The Secret Service concluded an investigation into cocaine found at the White House and said they have no suspects.
August
Trump booked at Fulton County Jail
Donald Trump becomes the first former president in U.S. history to be booked for alleged crimes. He has 13 felony counts in relation to pressuring election officials to change votes in the 2020 election.
McConnell freezes for second time in as many months
Amid frustration about Congress needing younger representatives, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze for a second time at a press conference, leading to speculation about his health.
September
Senator Dianne Feinstein passes away
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) passed away at the age of 90. She had served as senator for 30 years.
October
Hamas attacks Israel
The largest attack on Israel in its history was carried out by Hamas, resulting in thousands of deaths and hundreds of hostages.
November
SCOTUS adopts code of ethics
For the first time in its history, the Supreme Court adopted a code of ethics in the wake of reports that Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted lavish gifts while serving.
Shutdown averted
After months of negotiations, Congress funded multiple agencies through January and some through February.
December
George Santos expelled from Congress
George Santos became just the sixth person to be expelled from Congress, after an ethics report showed evidence Santos may have committed multiple crimes while in office.
Trump ruled ineligible in Colorado
The Colorado Supreme Court found Donald Trump ineligible to appear on the Republican primary ballot due to his involvement in the insurrection at the Capitol in Washington DC.