WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Consumer groups say the president is slowly but surely following through on his promise to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.



“This administration is stepping up its pressure on the pharmaceutical industry,” said Peter Maybarduk of Public Citizen.



Thursday President Joe Biden announced starting January 1st, Medicare patients will see the price of 48 drugs go down.



“It’s about giving folks a little breathing room,” he said.



White House Advisor Christen Linke Young says they are targeting medications whose prices are rising higher than inflation.



“Consumers who need that drug take it once a month and they’re now going to save $300 dollars on their monthly dose,” said Linke Young.



The new policy is part of the president’s Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress last year.

“We’ve been working to negotiate prices for prescription drugs in the Medicare program for the first time, those negotiations are underway and you should expect to continue hearing from the federal government about that progress,” added Linke Young.



Pharmaceutical groups like PhRMA insist government meddling will stifle innovation of life saving drugs.



Maybarduk added, “The White House is standing up to ensure people start getting a fair deal for all those tens and billions we’re putting into the pharmaceutical research.”