WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A months long blockade of hundreds of military promotions is now over.

“I’m not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer,” Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said.

The senator dropped his holds on all officers at the three-star level or below and only keeping holds in place for about ten of the four-star officers, allowing the Senate to quickly confirm hundreds of promotions at once.

“Hundreds of military families across the country can breathe a sigh of relief,” Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

Tuberville initially began his blockade in February as a protest over a Pentagon abortion policy.

“It’s been a long fight. We fought hard,” Tuberville declared. “We did the right thing for the unborn and for our military.”

But critics blasted Senator Tuberville for putting national security at risk and leaving hundreds of military families in limbo.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder remarked, “We have a very important mission in terms of defending this nation and any time you add a level of uncertainty into the chain of command, it creates an unnecessary friction. It has an impact on readiness.”

Frustration with Tuberville and his tactics was building, and pressure from his fellow Republicans was key to convincing him to change his mind.

“We’re pleased, obviously,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) responded.

Schumer celebrated the end of the holds. “He held out for many, many months, hurt our national security, caused discombobulation to so many military families who have been so dedicated to our country and didn’t get anything that he wanted,” Schumer said.