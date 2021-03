NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – FEBRUARY 29: President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center February 29, 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservatives gather at the annual event to discuss their agenda. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(WKRG) Trump’s Senior Adviser Jason Millerin said that President Trump will likely return to social media on his own platform.

Millerin said in an interview that Trump will likely return in 2-3 months and this new social media platform will “completely redefine the game.”

You can watch the full interview below in the tweet: