Tommy Tuberville sworn into Senate

WASHINGTON DC (WKRG) — Tommy Tuberville was sworn into the Senate on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Tuberville went to Facebook to extend his appreciation on becoming Alabama’s newest senator. Saying “the opportunity to serve the state of Alabama is a blessing.
