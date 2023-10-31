WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Tuesday, the FBI director warned Congress of increased terror threats inside the U.S. since the start of the war in the Middle East. He said groups like Al Qaeda are calling directly for attacks against Americans.

“It is time to be concerned, we’re in a dangerous period,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

He said the war in the Middle East is spurring new terrorist threats inside the U.S.

“In just the past few weeks multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West,” Wray said.

He and the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told senators Tuesday law enforcement is working around the clock to monitor rising threats targeting Jewish, Muslim and Arabic communities.

“We are engaging extensively with faith-based communities,” Mayorkas said.

They said the biggest concern remains lone actors inspired by terrorist groups abroad, many of whom are calling for attacks against Jews.

“They need our help,” Wray said.

DHS expects the heightened threat environment to extend through 2024, in part because of violent images circulating online.

“This is not a time for panic but this is a time for vigilance,” Wray said.

But Republicans like Sen. Roger Marshall, R-KS, say it’s the president’s border policy putting Americans at greater risk.

“Approximately how many illegal aliens in this country have direct ties to Hamas to Hezbollah to Islamic Jihad?” Marshall asked.

“Let me assure you individuals that pose a risk to our national security are our highest enforcement priority,” Mayorkas said.

Right now, DHS is asking for additional funding to combat all national security threats, including $6 billion for border security.