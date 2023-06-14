WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, senators received a first-ever closed-door briefing on artificial intelligence, or AI. The meeting came as lawmakers scramble to regulate AI after growing concerns of its implications on national security and human rights.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said AI is unavoidable, and lawmakers need to get up to speed.

Lawmakers met Tuesday to learn about AI’s benefits and risks.

“Because elected representatives in 2023 cannot afford to be in the dark about how AI works and how it’s going to reshape our world,” Schumer said. “It’s a hard issue. We got to learn a lot about it.”

For now, Louisiana Republican John Kennedy said it’s too early to pass legislation.

“I’ve got a 35,000-foot perspective and I’d like to get closer to the ground,” Kennedy said. “I’m not going to vote to regulate something until I understand A) the something and B) the impacts of the regulation.”

But Alexandra Reeve Givens with the Center for Democracy and Technology said because AI is evolving rapidly, Congress can’t afford to wait.

“This should include supporting the development of detection technologies, and ensuring key institutions like law enforcement agencies are equipped to quickly debunk manipulated content,” Givens said.

Givens told lawmakers in a separate hearing that if left unregulated, AI could impact the outcome of the next election.

“We need extensive and quick research into deep fake detection, technology and good ways to help authenticate content, so that it can be trusted,” Givens said.

Schumer said the next AI briefing will focus on where the technology is heading and its implications to national security.