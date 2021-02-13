Senator Tuberville releases statement on acquittal of former President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC. (WKRG) — Senator Tommy Tuberville released a statement on the acquittal of former President Trump.

Senator Tuberville said, “I had concerns with the lack of due process and constitutionality of this trial going in, and I voted twice to say so. But I had a duty as a juror to listen to the arguments of both sides and keep an open mind, which I did. After hearing the arguments presented, I voted to not convict for a number of reasons, including the fact that I don’t think the Senate has the authority to try a private citizen.

“There are no winners today. The American people lost. Our country is hurting from a global pandemic, and rather than addressing the serious needs of our constituents we wasted a full week on an unconstitutional trial.

“Now it’s time for us as a country to move on. We need to remember that at the end of the day we’re on the same team: the American team. Both sides can do better at remembering that.”