Rep. Mo Brooks speaks about the fallout around his speech at a rally prior to a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Mo Brooks, who represents Alabama’s 5th District, spoke with News 19 on the events that happened last week at the U.S Capitol.

Congressman Brooks’ name has been in a number of headlines recently, from challenging the election to, more recently, receiving criticism for his speech ahead of Wednesday’s siege at the capitol.

News 19 has received dozens of phone calls and social media comments raising concerns about Brooks’ words at President Trump’s rally Wednesday. Words calling for people at the rally to sacrifice, and asking, whether they had the nerve to lay down their lives.

Monday, we heard from Representative Brooks addressing his constituents’ concerns. He also addressed hHouse Democrats’ resolution to censure him for allegedly inciting last week’s capitol riots.