Rep. Jerry Carl says ‘violence is never the answer’ after U.S. Capitol protest

(WKRG) — Alabama U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) released a video statement about the unrest at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“Americans have a right to protest, but violence is never the answer. I’m praying for the safety of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and the law enforcement protecting us,” Carl said.

Earlier in the day, Carl said that, given the opportunity, he will vote to challenge electors from states with verified voter fraud and irregularities.

“Since Nov. 3, I have had legitimate concerns about the integrity of our elections process because multiple states had significant issues with the way they conducted their elections. Several of my colleagues and I have gone to great lengths investigating these issues, and we have been greatly troubled by the answers we have found,” Carl said. “Americans deserve the right to participate in free and fair elections, but many voters feel they were robbed of this opportunity. As a member of Congress, I have a duty to challenge fraudulent elections and protect the integrity of future elections.”

LATEST STORIES