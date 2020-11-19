President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris hold news conference after meeting with governors

WILMINGTON, Del. (NEXSTAR/AP)- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held a news conference Thursday afternoon after meeting with the National Governor Association’s leadership team.
The National Governor Association’s leadership team is comprised of five Republicans and four Democrats.
According to the Associated Press, all of the Democrats and a majority of the Republicans involved have acknowledged Biden as the winner of the election.
More than two weeks after the election, the Trump administration refuses to let Biden receive detailed briefings on national security and pandemic planning, according to the Associated Press.
You can watch the full news conference live above.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
LATEST POSTS:
- BIKER DAD: Ride this weekend honors NAS Pensacola airman killed in training accident
- Governor Ivey announces over $298 million awarded to Public School and College Authority Projects
- Mobile Co. deputies capture suspect wanted in string of commercial thefts
- Escambia Co. Fire Rescue shows improper turkey frying, urges the public to be careful
- Surging Falcons to test Saints while Brees is injured