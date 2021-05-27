Ohio man arrested in Huntsville for charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Prosecutors say this police body camera image shows Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas at the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. (Image provided by U.S. Department of Justice)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An Ohio man was arrested in Huntsville Wednesday morning on charges related to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol as Congress was counting the electoral votes of the presidential election.

Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas, 38, of East Liverpool, Ohio, faces federal charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Details surrounding his arrest in Huntsville were not immediately available.

Thomas also made his first federal court appearance on the charges Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Court records show he posted a $10,000 bond and will appear for future court appearances in Washington, D.C.

Thomas is accused of pushing against officers on the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol, as well as punching and striking officers with his fist and forearm.

Authorities said he also turned toward rioters and ordered them several times to “hold the line” against advancing officers.

Thomas is one of roughly 440 people arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Of those, authorities said more than 125 face charges of assaulting or impeding officers.

Eight Alabamians are among those facing charges from that day. Two people from north Alabama, Joshua James of Arab and Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, have been charged.