Local lawmakers on Mobile River Bridge project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The Mobile Bridge has been controversial; tolls, no tolls, and the price of the tolls. Alabama lawmakers share what they are doing on Capitol Hill to move the project forward.

“They’re saying you’re going to have to pay $90 a month… to go to work,” say Rep. Bradley Byrne.

Talk of tolls on the proposed Mobile River Bridge and Bay have come all the way to Washington. Congressman Bradley Byrne says maybe the size of the project should shrink.

“They need to go back and relook at that and substantially reduce the scope of the project,” says Byrne.

The U.S Department of Transportation has awarded 125 million dollars to help fund the Mobile Bridge and Bayway.



Let’s use Washington’s Memorial Bridge to make the point. The 125 million dollar federal grant only covers around six percent of the total projected cost of the Bayway and Bridge project. The total projected cost is over 2 billion dollars.

According to Susan Howard, Program director for Transportation Finance AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials), “A lot of states are kind of dealing with the realities of lack of federal investment and lack of reliability in federal funding.”

This project is a public, private partnership, a P3. A private entity will fund what the government doesn’t. Alabama Senator Doug Jones is trying to bridge the gap.

“We’re always looking for more federal money, in fact, I’ve introduced a bill that’s called the Be Safe act that will provide additional infrastructure,” says Jones Jones’ bill is waiting for Senate approval.