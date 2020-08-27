LIVE: Birmingham Civil Rights Institute hosts ‘March on Washington- Policing & Criminal Justice’ discussion

The National Action Network is sponsoring a rally at the Lincoln Memorial on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

More than five decades after that historic call for equality, the nation’s attention is called back to that spot with demands for equality focused on law enforcement.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute will host a livestream as they discuss bridging the ”trust gap” between minority communities and law enforcement. Speakers will be Brandon Fontenot and Birmingham Chief Darnell Davenport. The discussion will be moderated by Charles Woods.

For more information visit the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute website.

Tune in right here at noon for the Livestream at noon

