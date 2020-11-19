Lawmakers look toward distribution as Pfizer, Moderna announce COVID-19 vaccine results

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna nearing approval, lawmakers are turning their attention to how to get the vaccines out to the public.

“I would look to the administration to be as helpful as possible in making sure that the states have the resources they need,” U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.) said.

Keller says distribution will heavily rely on open communication and cooperation.

“Getting advice from health care providers and medical professionals. They get that advice, and then I would hope they would work together,” Keller said.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) agrees.

“At the administration level, they’ll be focused on trying to get as many tens of millions of vaccines out there as quickly as possible, safely. But then I’m sure that they’re going to look to the states and even the local governments to figure out how to get it to the right people,” Beyer said.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) says certain groups should be prioritized.

“Our healthcare workers will get first rights, as they should,” Warner said.

As Americans wait for FDA approval, Warner says he wants to see more leadership from the administration to prevent the spread of misinformation.

“To make sure that the American public is informed in a science, fact-based way, ought to be critical but we’re not getting this because the White House is AWOL,” Warner said.

The Department of Health and Human Services estimates they will start rolling out millions of vaccines by the end of the year.