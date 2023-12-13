WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, defied an order by congressional investigators to testify behind closed doors about his business dealings.

Republicans on the committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

At the time of his scheduled closed-door deposition Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill but never went inside.

“I’m here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committees’ legitimate questions,” he said.

Hunter slammed the investigation into his father and said he only wants to testify publicly.

“Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics. What are they afraid of? I’m here. I’m ready.”

The two republicans leading the investigation Kentucky Congressman James Comer and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan responded with threats of holding Hunter in contempt of Congress.

“We think he should come in. And if he doesn’t, we are going to move forward with contempt proceedings,” said Jordan.

House republicans are demanding answers to questions about the Biden’s foreign business dealings and they say the answers could lead to the president’s impeachment.

Hunter, who is already facing two criminal indictments, said he has made mistakes.

“Let me state as clearly as I can. My father was not involved financially in my business.”

But republicans, like Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson aren’t convinced.

“He did show up to the Capitol, but he didn’t show up on the House side where he was required to be, he went over and hid when the Senate side that action alone tells you they had something to hide.”