Dems, GOP agree on climate change urgency, but not on what to do

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — For the first time ever, congressional delegations from both parties headed to the U.N.’s climate summit.

While Republicans and Democrats agree more needs to be done to fight climate change, they have different ideas about what needs to be done to accomplish it.

“The U.N. told the world that we face code red for humanity,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi represents California, which has been ravaged by climate change-fueled disasters. Drought is causing critical water shortages in the American west and could have a major impact on California’s ability to keep growing food.

“What’s happening in terms of climate change is man made and that all the predictions in terms of what we have to accomplish are coming true,” said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ).

Democrats said Congress needs to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better package which includes $550 billion to fight climate change by moving away from fossil fuels to renewable clean energy.

Before heading to Glasgow, Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) said the GOP does care about climate change — which is why he’s part of the first-ever Republican delegation to attend the U.N.’s climate summit.

“What’s the objective,” McKinley said. “Are we trying to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere, or are we trying to eliminate fossil fuel use around the world?”

McKinley and Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) said Republicans don’t want to villainize the fossil fuel industry and its workers.

“I see men and women who for generations sacrificed their heath and their safety, so that we could all go to a wall and flip a switch and turn on a light,” Curtis said.

Instead, GOP congressmen said efforts should be focused on technology to capture carbon emissions and stopping global deforestation.