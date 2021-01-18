UPDATE: Capitol, House, and Senate offices Lockdown lifted; cause of fire known

Scaffolding in place at the US Capitol in preparation for Joe Biden’s inauguration, January 12, 2021 (Nexstar)

UPDATE(1/18/21 10:15 AM) — According to a tweet from the DC Fire and EMS, the cause of the fire at the 100 block of H Street SE is known to be from a homeless tent beneath the freeway. The homeless woman “indicated she was using propane, which may explain report of ‘explosion.'” One person was injured with non life threatening injuries.

UPDATE(1/18/21 10:09 AM) — The lockdown has been lifted at the Capitol complex.

UPDATE(1/18/21 10:06 AM) — According to US Capitol Police an external security threat under the bridge on the I-295 at First and F Streets South East caused the order to shutdown the Capitol complex. No fires are on or within the Capitol complex. Members and staff are advised to remain sheltered while the incident is being investigated.

ORIGINAL STORY

WASHINGTON DC (WKRG) — The US Capitol, House, and Senate Offices are currently on lockdown.

Loud speakers warned staff and faculty of an “exterior threat.” Inauguration participants were evacuated on the West Front of the Capitol.

A fire was extinguished on the 100 block of H Street South East after reports of smoke being seen. No injuries came from this fire.