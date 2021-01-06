At least 1 explosive device found near US Capitol; law enforcement officials say it’s no longer a threat

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) – At least 1 explosive device found near US Capitol; law enforcement officials say it’s no longer a threat.

