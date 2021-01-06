As protesters breach US Capitol, Alabama and Georgia lawmakers react to violent unrest

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WRBL) – The U.S. Capitol locked down as lawmakers met to certify the results of the November Presidential Election. Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with police during a second day of protests.

President Trump asked his supporters to be peaceful.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden denounced the violence currently unfolding at the Capitol, asking for “just simple decency” as protests continued.

Members of Congress have been asked to put on gas masks as skirmishes between protesters and police remain active.

According to reporting by the Associated Press, a person familiar with the ongoing protests has confirmed one person was shot as clashes continued. The source for the AP spoke to them on condition of anonymity amid a chaotic situation.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam confirmed that he would send National Guard members to the protests in Washington, as well as 200 Virginia state troopers.

Photos inside the House Chamber show officers with pistols drawn as they try to barricade the room against protesters attempting to break in.

New reporting from the Associated Press says that “at least one explosive device” has been found near the U.S. Capitol, but law enforcement officials say it is no longer a threat.

WRBL has reached out to our local lawmakers for Alabama and Georgia to see if they’re safe and speak with them about the civil unrest currently unfolding in the nation’s capitol.

So far, WRBL has gotten statements and interviews from Georgia Rep. Sanford Bishop, who is currently sheltering in his Congressional Office in Washington.

“I’m appalled by it, not so much that the people are protesting, but that they have violated the accepted protocols and actually stormed the capitol. It’s a very volatile situation. I think were it not for the forbearance of the officers, it could possibly have escalated into something dangerous. The officers apparently appear to be standing down, they’re far outnumbered by the protestors and of course they have not done anything so far apparently to escalate,” Rep. Bishop said.

WRBL has also gotten word from Alabama Rep. Gary Palmer. The Congressman is currently in Washington, a spokesperson confirmed he is safe.

A spokesperson for Alabama Rep. Barry Moore says the Congressman is safe and doing well, but was not able to provide a more formal statement at this time.

WRBL Staff are still working to get in contact with Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and the other members of the two states’ Congressional Delegations.

Senator Richard Shelby confirmed that he is safe during the ongoing clash in the capitol via Twitter.

Today is a very dark day for our country. I am safe thanks to the protection and swift action by our law enforcement officials. Our Founding Fathers warned against mob rule. Law and order must be established and maintained. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) January 6, 2021

Georgia Congresswoman Terri Sewel confirmed she is safe and sheltering via Twitter.

I am sheltering in a safe location and praying for the safety of our nation, members of Congress, congressional staff, law enforcement, and Capitol Hill residents. — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 6, 2021

Rep. Robert Aderholt also confirmed he was able to evacuate as protesters breached the building’s security.

I was on the House Floor this afternoon objecting to the electoral votes with many of my colleagues. We had to evacuate due to a security breach. I ask for your prayers during this time in our nation's history. — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) January 6, 2021

The Congressman also released a statement on the events in the Capitol, saying:

“I was on the House Floor this afternoon objecting to the electoral votes with many of my colleagues. We had to evacuate due to a security breach. I ask for your prayers during this time in our nation’s history. God has brought this nation through many dark days over the past 240 plus years. We have more times than not, been able to settle our disputes peaceably. I believe God will continue to guide and protect this nation. However, as a nation we need to seek his guidance in peace. He is in full control!” Rep. Robert Aderholt

A spokesman for Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson confirmed that the Congressman is safe.

Georiga Rep. Rick Allen told reporters in Augusta for WJBF that he, and “everyone” is safe as the protests continue in the Capitol, and called the violence in Washington “Anti-American and unacceptable.”

Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merill and the state’s Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth both weighed in on the ongoing violence via Twitter:

It is way past time to stop the madness! We are a nation of laws and we need to follow our laws! If you don’t like the laws you can change them through the legislative process, if you don’t like the people that are making the laws, you change them through the Elections process! https://t.co/3pyV0UQ1CD — John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) January 6, 2021

We must remember that the GOP is the party of law and order, and protests, no matter how passionate, must always be peaceful. I pray that order will soon be restored at the U.S. Capitol and that the police officers working to end the chaos will remain safe. — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) January 6, 2021

In Columbus, Mayor Skip Henderson spoke with News 3, offering a local perspective on what’s happening in Washington.

“I don’t have words. I am so disappointed. This is something that I would expect to see on international news sites going on in other countries. But never in my wildest dreams did I expect to see something like this in the United States,” Henderson said, though he does not think unrest will break out in Columbus.

Stay with News 3 as we continue to update this story as more information becomes available.