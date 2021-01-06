Alabama Sen. Shelby calls for law and order to be maintained as protests continue on Capitol Hill

(WKRG) — Alabama state senator Richard Shelby has called today a “dark day for our country” as Trump supporters protested on Capitol Hill.
“Today is a very dark day for our country. I am safe thanks to the protection and swift action by our law enforcement officials. Our Founding Fathers warned against mob rule. Law and order must be established and maintained,” Shelby said in a tweet.
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.
