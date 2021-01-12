Alabama man possibly possessed destructive device at Capitol riots, Affidavit says

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIAT) — New information has been released following the Capitol arrest of a Morgan County, Alabama man on Jan. 6.

Federal officials have probable cause to believe Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Ala. did possess destructive devices in violation of Section 5861(d) of Title 26 of the United States Code. In addition, there is probable cause to believe that Lonnie Leroy Coffman, on or about January 6, 2021, did carry a pistol without a license outside of a home or business in violation of D.C. Criminal Code 22-4504(a).

According to the affidavit, shortly before the joint session was scheduled to begin to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election, at approximately 12:47 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, officers of the United States Capitol Police responded to the report of a possible explosive device in the vicinity of the National Republican Club, which is located at 300 First

Street, Southeast, in Washington, D.C.

In addition, another report came in of a possible explosive device at the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, at 430 South Capitol Street, Southeast, in Washington, D.C.

While conducting searches, two United States Capitol Police officers observed the handle of what appeared to be a firearm on the front right passenger seat of a red GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck with Alabama license plate 52HJ703. A law enforcement database check of the vehicle registration revealed that the vehicle was registered to Lonnie L. Coffman with a home address in Falkville, Alabama.

Bomb Squad personnel responded to the vehicle and began a search. One black handgun was recovered from the right front passenger seat of the vehicle. After locating the black handgun, officers proceeded to search the rest of the pickup truck, including the bed of the truck, which was secured under a fabric top. During the search of the cab of the truck, officers recovered, among other things, one M4 Carbine assault rifle along with rifle magazines loaded with ammunition.

According to the affidavit, officers also recovered multiple items from the bed of the truck that was registered too Coffman: 11 mason jars containing an unknown liquid with a golf tee in the top of each jar, cloth rags, and lighters. Records say, upon finding these materials, bomb technicians observed that the items appeared to be consistent with components for an explosive or incendiary device known as a “Molotov Cocktail.” Based on this discovery, additional personnel were called to the scene, including the United States Capitol Police Hazardous Materials Team. A preliminary test by the United States Capitol Police Hazardous Material Team determined that the liquid in the mason jars was an igniting substance and that it had a spectrograph profile consistent with gasoline.

According to records checks of the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record database using Coffman’s name and date of birth, neither the firearms recovered from Coffman’s person or his pickup truck, nor the destructive devices described above, are registered to him. In addition, Coffman has not registered any firearms in accordance with D.C. law.

Law enforcement reviewed video surveillance footage from the area where the vehicle was discovered. The video footage indicates that the vehicle was parked there at around 9:15 a.m. and

that around five minutes later one and only one individual departed the vehicle from the driver’s

side door. The video footage reveals that the person who departed the vehicle was wearing a jacket

with a patch consistent with clothing worn by Coffman when he was arrested, the affidavit states.

Based upon the above information, there is probable cause to believe that Coffman, on or about January 6, 2021, did possess destructive devices. n addition, there is probable cause to believe that he did carry a pistol without a license outside of a home or business in violation of D.C.