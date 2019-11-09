WWII veteran graduates from high school

(CNN) — 95-year-old Lewis Shaw, a World War II veteran from Claremore, Oklahoma, gets a long-overdue honor.

Shaw left high school early to enlist in the Marine Corps in 1943. He was quickly drafted into World War II.

Now, nearly 80 years later — Shaw receives a high school diploma.

All of Claremore high school gave him a standing ovation — and the pomp and circumstance of a real graduation Thursday night.

“I knew I was going to get the diploma, but I had no idea I was going to get such a turnout of people,” says Shaw.

All thanks to a law passed in 2001, districts are allowed to award Shaw and many other fellow veterans of World War II and Korea their diplomas.

Bryan Frazier, Superintendent of Claremore Public Schools says, “As we approach Veterans Day, I think it’s important the students understand that freedom doesn’t come free.”

Shaw will also serve as Grand Marshall of the Tulsa Veterans Day Parade Monday.

