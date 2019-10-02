Woman climbs into lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo

(CNN Newsource) — Video posted to Instagram over the weekend shows a woman facing off with a lion at the Bronx Zoo, taunting the animal. Police say they are now trying to find her.

The video shows the woman, already inside the lion enclosure fence waves at the giant animal, then as the lion stands still glaring at her she dances seemingly carefree just feet away across a small moat.

The video was taken by another visitor at the zoo Saturday.

The Bronx Zoo did release a statement saying in part, “Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

The woman was escorted out of the park and the lion exhibits remain open.