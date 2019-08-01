Woman, 107, shares secret to long life: ‘not getting married’

NEW YORK (CNN) – A New York woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday and shared her secret to a long life.

“Not getting married,” she told WABC. “That’s the secret.”

Louise Jean Signore says she still loves dancing and an occasional glass of red wine. She said she’s never had major surgery, and she’s only broken a bone once.

She’s independent and lives alone, but spends a lot of time at a senior center in the Bronx where more than 100 friends and family members gathered for her birthday party.

Louise also attributes her longevity, in part, to her upbeat and adventurous spirit.

She was one of four siblings. Three are still alive, including her baby sister who turned 102 years old in March.