WKRG.com: Online headlines for February 22

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WRKG) — You’re taught in Broadcasting 101, no matter where you are, the mic is always on and someone is always listening.
Clearly, some school board members should have gotten that warning, it’s one of the top stories on WKRG.com.
ONLINE HEADLINES:
- Entire school board resigns after making disparaging comments about parents during live meeting
- California woman receives driver’s license with photo of her wearing mask
- North Baldwin Sheriff’s Search ends for missing runaway teen from Daphne; found safe
- John Travolta selling 20-bedroom Maine mansion for $5 million
- Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight