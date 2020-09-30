LIVE: Gov. Ivey extends Alabama mask order through Nov. 8

A livestream of this event will be available within this story.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to provide the state with a COVID-19 update—just two days ahead of when the statewide mask order is set to expire.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will join Ivey at the press conference, which is being held at the Alabama State Capitol at 11 a.m.

We’re awaiting a news conference at 11am with @GovernorKayIvey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on updates regarding COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QRbq9jgMOK — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) September 30, 2020

