LIVE: Gov. Ivey extends Alabama mask order through Nov. 8

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to provide the state with a COVID-19 update—just two days ahead of when the statewide mask order is set to expire.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will join Ivey at the press conference, which is being held at the Alabama State Capitol at 11 a.m.

