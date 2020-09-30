A livestream of this event will be available within this story.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to provide the state with a COVID-19 update—just two days ahead of when the statewide mask order is set to expire.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will join Ivey at the press conference, which is being held at the Alabama State Capitol at 11 a.m.
LATEST STORIES
- “Holy Cow, Welcome Back” Baldwin County returns to class for 1st time since Sally
- USDA announces approval of D-SNAP for Alabama disaster areas
- Here’s the reality behind President Trump’s claims about mail voting
- LIVE: Gov. Ivey extends Alabama mask order through Nov. 8
- BIKER DAD: Motorcycle Club plans run to stuff backpacks with food for local school kids