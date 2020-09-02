Watch Live: Mississippi flag commission to select final design on September 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will select a final design to be included for a vote on the November 3 ballot.

The commission’s meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. The commission selected its two final designs last month.

This image made available by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, shows one of the five designs chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission to replace the recently retired flag that included the Confederate battle emblem. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP)

Public seating will be limited. The meeting will be live-streamed on the MDAH Facebook page.

If voters accept the design chosen by the commissioners, it will become the new Mississippi flag. If they reject it, the commission will find a new design to go on the ballot later.

