JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will select a final design to be included for a vote on the November 3 ballot.
The commission’s meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. The commission selected its two final designs last month.
Public seating will be limited. The meeting will be live-streamed on the MDAH Facebook page.
If voters accept the design chosen by the commissioners, it will become the new Mississippi flag. If they reject it, the commission will find a new design to go on the ballot later.
LATEST STORIES:
- University of Mobile records highest enrollment in 5 years in midst of pandemic
- LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, State Health Officer Dr. Harris to provide COVID-19 updates
- Watch Live: Mississippi flag commission to select final design on September 2
- Fake customer support rep asks woman to remove shirt for ‘full body recognition’
- Joe and Jill Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday