WATCH: Jefferson County leaders give update on damage caused by Fultondale tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County officials will be giving an update on the damage caused by the deadly EF-3 tornado that blew through Fultondale last week.

Jefferson County commissioners, Fultondale and Center point mayors, the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and the Incident Command will all discuss the latest developments in the clean-up efforts.

Damage assessment, donations, debris removal and clean-up efforts will all be topics leaders plan to talk about. The damage assessment is key in order for the state to receive emergency relief funds.

Gov. Kay Ivey made her way to Fultondale last week as well to survey the damage. She has spoken to President Joe Biden about possible relief efforts.

